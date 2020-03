(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

--New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all non-essential workers to stay home after Gov. Gavin Newsom tells Californians to do the same.

--There are at least 15,000 cases of the coronavirus in the US. Get live updates here

--Larry Edgeworth, an NBC News staffer, has died from complications from the coronavirus.

--Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended the Senate Republicans crafting a $1 trillion stimulus plan without input from Democrats.

-- Four men have been executed for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student in New Delhi in 2012.