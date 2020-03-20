(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
--New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all non-essential workers to stay home after Gov. Gavin Newsom tells Californians to do the same.
--There are at least 15,000 cases of the coronavirus in the US. Get live updates here.
--Larry Edgeworth, an NBC News staffer, has died from complications from the coronavirus.
--Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended the Senate Republicans crafting a $1 trillion stimulus plan without input from Democrats.
--The US tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
--Tom Brady has officially signed a multi-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
--Four men have been executed for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student in New Delhi in 2012.
--Jimmy Fallon was adorably interrupted by hid child while interviewing Jennifer Garner for his daily 10-minute "at home" segment of "The Tonight Show."
--Disinfecting wipes are being flushed down toilets and causing serious pipe problems and potential sewage issues.