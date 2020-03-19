Trump blocked over plans to build wall around Irish golf resort

(CNN) Donald Trump's hopes to protect his coastal Irish golf resort from erosion with a protective wall have been dashed by planning authorities.

Trump International Golf Links Ireland Enterprises bought the 18-hole Doonbeg golf course resort, which stretches along 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) of Ireland's Atlantic-swept coastline , in 2014.

But citing concerns around the impact of storms and erosion on a number of golf holes, the company sought planning permission to erect "protection structures" in order to shield the land.

Permission to build two 626 meters (2053 feet) and 257 meters (843 feet) sea barriers was initially granted by Clare County Council in 2017.

But in documents dated March 12, An Bord Pleanála, Ireland's planning appeals authority, overturned permission and rejected it citing concerns that the walls could damage the natural coastal sand dunes.

Read More