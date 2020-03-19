The week in 28 photos

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, greets US Sen. Bernie Sanders with an elbow bump before the start of their debate in Washington on Sunday, March 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that people avoid handshakes to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Sarah Silbiger for CNN

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 18. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a roller-coaster week for US stocks. Michael Nagle/Xinhua/eyevine/Redux

A close-up of President Donald Trump's notes shows where the word "Corona" was crossed out and replaced with "Chinese" as he speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on Thursday, March 19. After consulting with medical experts and receiving guidance from the World Health Organization, CNN has determined that the term "Chinese virus" is inaccurate and considered stigmatizing. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

A polling place worker adjusts her gloves in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday, March 17. Voters in Arizona, Florida and Illinois went to the polls Tuesday despite the coronavirus pandemic that has put much of the world on hold. Julio Cortez/AP

Hasidic Jewish men take part in a "social distancing" minyan in New York on Tuesday, March 17. JewishInsider.com

This aerial photo shows a worker leaving chili peppers to dry in Bogra, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, March 17. Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini, foreground, carries out an exercise class from her balcony in Rome on Wednesday, March 18. Italy has been on lockdown because of the coronavirus. Related story: What life is like on lockdown Remo Casilli/Reuters

Felix, a baby chimpanzee with sight issues, was recently rescued from poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

This aerial photo shows school buses in Freeport, New York, on Wednesday, March 18. Many schools are closed across the United States as cities try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Spring Break revelers watch a "chicken fight" in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, March 17. Many people were continuing to party on Florida's beaches despite the coronavirus pandemic. Florida's governor has since issued an order limiting beach gatherings to no more than 10 people. Julio Cortez/AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and US Sen. Bernie Sanders debate each other in Washington on Sunday, March 15. It was the first one-on-one debate of this primary season. Gabriella Demczuk for CNN

A worker sanitizes an area near Italy's Tower of Pisa on Tuesday, March 17. Laura Lezza/Getty Images

A police officer checks the temperatures of bus passengers at a checkpoint in Manila, Philippines, on March 16. Aaron Favila/AP

A man in Dublin, Ireland, walks along a normally bustling St. Patrick's Day parade route on Tuesday, March 17. The annual parade was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Thousands of Muslims attend a prayer session near Raipur, Bangladesh, to ask for protection from the coronavirus on Wednesday, March 18. STR/AFP/Getty Images

A reporter wears latex gloves as President Donald Trump takes questions in the White House briefing room on Monday, March 16. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux

Shoppers line up with full carts at a Virginia supermarket on Friday, March 13. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency because of the coronavirus. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

The Oculus transportation hub in New York was mostly devoid of commuters and tourists on Sunday, March 15. Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux

Actor Gerard Butler holds the torch during the Olympic flame relay in Sparta, Greece, on Friday, March 13. Butler played Sparta's King Leonidas in the movie "300." Valerie Gache/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers a statement at the US Capitol on Friday, March 13. She was speaking about a deal that had just been reached on a coronavirus response bill. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A couple in Barcelona, Spain, hugs each other in a nearly empty Catalunya Square on Sunday, March 15. David Ramos/Getty Images

A man walks past an empty restaurant in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday, March 13. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

People wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, California, on Sunday, March 15. Gun sellers across the United States are reporting major spikes in firearm and bullet purchases as the coronavirus spreads across the country. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

People rush into a river during a fishing festival in Argungu, Nigeria, on Saturday, March 14. Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump pauses during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, March 18. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Israeli couple Roni Ben-Ari and Yonatan Meushar dance Wednesday, March 18, as they get married at the Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue, which is offering free, small-scale weddings for couples whose weddings cannot take place as planned because of coronavirus restrictions. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters