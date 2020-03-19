In pictures: The novel coronavirus outbreak
Updated 2:13 AM ET, Fri May 8, 2020
The novel coronavirus has now spread across the world.
The illness was first reported in late December in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China's Hubei province. It has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica, and many countries have declared a national emergency.
The World Health Organization declared it to be a pandemic, the first since the H1N1 flu in 2009.
Coronavirus symptoms can look like a common cold or flu. But for those with a weaker immune system, the virus could cause more serious illnesses like pneumonia or bronchitis.