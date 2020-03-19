In pictures: The novel coronavirus outbreak

A man wearing a face mask cycles through China Town in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Friday, May 8. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that Japan will extend the state of emergency until end of May.
Koji Sasahara/AP

Updated 2:13 AM ET, Fri May 8, 2020

The novel coronavirus has now spread across the world.

The illness was first reported in late December in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China's Hubei province. It has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica, and many countries have declared a national emergency.

The World Health Organization declared it to be a pandemic, the first since the H1N1 flu in 2009.

Coronavirus symptoms can look like a common cold or flu. But for those with a weaker immune system, the virus could cause more serious illnesses like pneumonia or bronchitis.

American citizens who were stranded in Syria due to the coronavirus pandemic arrive at the Lebanese border on their way to Beirut airport to return to the US on Thursday, May 7.
STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Members of the National Nurses United stand in protest among empty shoes representing nurses that they say have died from Covid-19 in Lafayette Park across from the White House on May 7 in Washington.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A worker helps disinfect a subway train in New York on Wednesday, May 6.
Frank Franklin II/AP
High school students study in a classroom in Wuhan, China, as they returned to school on May 6.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
A nursery is disinfected in Cannes, France, on May 6. Nurseries in France are to gradually reopen on May 11.
Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images
Refrigerated trucks are seen at a morgue that opened in New York to assist overwhelmed funeral homes.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock