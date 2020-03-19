Koji Sasahara/AP A man wearing a face mask cycles through Chinatown in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday, May 8. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that Japan will extend its state of emergency until the end of May. In pictures: The novel coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus has now spread across the world.

The illness was first reported in late December in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China's Hubei province. It has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica, and many countries have declared a national emergency.

The World Health Organization declared it to be a pandemic, the first since the H1N1 flu in 2009.

Coronavirus symptoms can look like a common cold or flu. But for those with a weaker immune system, the virus could cause more serious illnesses like pneumonia or bronchitis.