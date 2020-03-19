Black and Hispanic workers are less likely to be able to work from home, a new report says

(CNN) Think everyone's working from home as the novel coronavirus spreads? Think again, a new report argues.

"There's a lot of misinformation about how much people are able to telework. It's actually quite a small share of the workforce. ... The vast majority of people can't," says Heidi Shierholz, senior economist and director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute in Washington.

"Less than 30% of workers can work from home," they wrote, "and the ability to work from home differs enormously by race and ethnicity."

People! Please quit starting sentences with "Now that everyone is working at home..."



LESS THAN 30% OF WORKERS CAN WORK FROM HOME. https://t.co/WgdHKSS7Ye — Heidi Shierholz (@hshierholz) March 16, 2020

Black and Hispanic workers in the United States are "much less likely" to be able to work from home, Gould and Shierholz said.

