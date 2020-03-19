(CNN) The teenager and her parents made the purchases and now it was time to pack them up.

Shaivi Shah, 15, recruited her fellow Tesoro High School honor society members to assemble kits of hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, lotion and reusable masks for distribution to help people experiencing homelessness in the middle of a pandemic.

"They don't have necessities right now that are crucial to remain clean and stay germ-free," Shaivi told CNN.

Shah assembles the kits at home.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent speech about the state's homeless problem sparked her idea. So far, the efforts of the passionate student has led to the delivery of more than 150 low-cost sanitation kits to three Los Angeles shelters.

A vulnerable population

