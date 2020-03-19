(CNN) With schools closing in US states due to the coronavirus outbreak, charity Comp-U-Dopt is working to provide low-income families in the Houston area with computers.

School closures of at least eight weeks may better fight the spread of the coronavirus than shorter breaks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, and many American schools have switched to online classes.

However, not all children have access to computers at home.

Comp-U-Dopt has begun distributing computers for free to families in need in Harris County, Texas, and is enlisting more recipients.

"Our mission at Comp-U-Dopt is to provide technology to students who need it most, and we understand the need is greater than ever," the charity wrote in a statement on its website

