Astronaut Al Worden, who circled the moon and once earned record for 'most isolated human being,' has died

(CNN) Al Worden, an astronaut from the Apollo lunar program has died, NASA says.

Worden was command module pilot on the Apollo 15 lunar landing -- and although he never got to walk on the moon, he performed three space walks on the flight back from the moon to retrieve film from cameras on the spacecraft, according to NASA

As astronauts David Scott and James B. Irwin explored mountains on the moon, Worden circled around them.

"During this time he earned a world record as 'most isolated human being' while his crew mates roamed the lunar surface, and he was 2,235 miles away from anyone else," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

He died Wednesday in Texas at the age of 88. He spent more than 295 hours in space.

