London Tube stations close but UK government plays down prospect of full lockdown

London (CNN) London's Tube network is closing dozens of stations and limiting its service from Thursday, but the British government attempted to play down the prospect of an imminent coronavirus lockdown in London.

Up to 40 stations across London were being closed on Thursday and the night tube service will be suspended at weekends, Transport for London announced.

The order comes as the city's mayor Sadiq Khan urged Londoners not to travel unless it is essential to do so.

"Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary."

On Thursday morning, the government's communications team attempted to play down the prospect of a lockdown in the capital, a day after the prime Minister, Boris Johnson, declined to rule out stricter measures for the city.

Read More