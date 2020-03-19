London Tube stations shut as UK government considers lockdown in capital

London (CNN) London's Tube network is closing dozens of stations and limiting its service from Thursday, as people in the British capital brace for a possible coronavirus lockdown in the coming days.

Up to 40 stations have been shut across London and the night tube service will be suspended at weekends, Transport for London has announced.

The order comes as the city's mayor Sadiq Khan urged Londoners not to travel unless it is essential to do so.

"Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary."

London, by far the UK's busiest city, has been the worst-hit part of the country during the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 2,626 confirmed cases in the country, nearly 1,000 have been in London -- but health officials admit that the true number of people infected but not tested is likely far higher.

Read More