(CNN) Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I was tested five days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive," Smart wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

He says he's been self-quarantined since the test.

"I've had no symptoms and I feel great," Smart wrote in another tweet. "But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while."

I've had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

In a written statement earlier on Thursday, the Celtics, not naming Smart, said testing was initiated because of exposure to a known positive case.

Read More