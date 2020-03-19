CNN 10 - March 20, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 20, 2020

As information about coronavirus spreads faster than the disease itself, how can misinformation about it be addressed? As efforts to contain this disease reach historic proportions, comparisons are drawn between modern-day America and World War II America. And when a group of wayward ducks finds its way to a dangerous part of town, a police escort comes to help.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What is the technical name of the novel (or new) coronavirus that is spreading around the world?

2. What continent is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, which started in China last December?

