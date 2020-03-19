Everything at Nordstrom Rack is 20% off

Spring means it's time for a wardrobe refresh, and Nordstrom Rack has you covered with a 20% off sitewide sale — no exceptions.
While you may not be going to work or parties in the current situation, you'll really need cheery and stylish clothes when life returns to normal. Hundreds of items, including apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty products and home goods, are marked down to get you ready for a new season. Everything is priced as marked, plus shipping is free on orders over $100. You can browse around the site, or scroll down to see our favorite finds from this sale.
Women's styles
Socialite Ruffled Faux Wrap High/Low Midi Dress ($31.98, originally $39.97; nordstromrack.com)
This floral frock is perfect for evening soirees or daytime mixers.
___________________________________________________
Elodie Print Midi Skirt ($21.58, originally $26.97; nordstromrack.com)
Show off your wild side in this leopard print midi skirt. This piece is designed for easy-to-wear comfort.
___________________________________________________
Cole Haan Cynthia Block Heel Sandal ($79.98, originally $99.97; nordstromrack.com)
Go for a walk — or strut — in the warm weather with these open-toed Cole Haan heels.
___________________________________________________
Marc Jacobs 57mm Oval Sunglasses ($39.98, originally $160; nordstromrack.com)
This essential springtime accessory will have you looking stylish and protect you from UV rays.
___________________________________________________
Vince Camuto Bead Textured 42mm Hoop Earrings ($7.98, originally $25; nordstromrack.com)
These aren't just any old hoops. The Vince Camuto earrings have a bead silhouette that adds some flair to any outfit.
___________________________________________________
Noir Embellished Bobby Stack Mix — Pack of 19 ($11.98, originally $14.97; nordstromrack.com)
Hair accessories are back in full force. The Bobby Stack Mix includes embellished bobby pins and clamp closure clips with a gold finish.
Men's styles
Tommy Hilfiger Light Tan Solid Two Button Notch Lapel Linen Suit ($143.98, originally $650; nordstromrack.com)
Linen is a staple fabric to wear during the warmer seasons. It's light, stylish and, most importantly, comfortable. This linen Tommy Hilfiger suit jacket features a notch lapel, two-button closure, and front flap pockets, while the hemmed pant is designed with slanted front pockets and back button pockets.
___________________________________________________
Topman Slim Fit Floral Suit Pants ($51.98, originally $130; nordstromrack.com)
Nothing screams spring like florals, and these pants printed with red jewel-toned blooms are perfect for the season.
___________________________________________________
Mavrans Fine Apple Vacation Shirt ($31.98, originally $79; nordstromrack.com)
Trade in your everyday button-down for this short-sleeved shirt with vacation vibes.
___________________________________________________
Report Collection Geometric Short Sleeve Slim Fit Shirt ($23.98, originally $68; nordstromrack.com)
This Report shirt pops, thanks to eye-catching details on the cuffs.
___________________________________________________
Roan Will Canvas Sneaker ($19.59, originally $79.95; nordstromrack.com)
Pair these shoes with a suit or button-down to complete any spring look.
___________________________________________________
George Brown Baldwin Oxford Sneaker ($39.98, originally $295; nordstromrack.com)
This sneaker is a more casual take on the classic Oxford shoe and would work well with any work outfit.
Kids' styles
Zunie Denim Rainbow Dress (Toddler and Little Girls) ($23.98, originally $58; nordstromrack.com)
This rainbow dress with denim top is fit for a princess.
___________________________________________________
Beautees Top, Sleeveless Duster, & Leggings Set (Big Girls) ($22.38, originally $62; nordstromrack.com)
This '70s-inspired look will be perfect for school or play dates.
___________________________________________________
Andy & Evan Striped Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt (Big Boy) ($16.78, originally $49.50; nordstromrack.com)
Your tot will look put-together and seasonally appropriate in this pastel shirt.
___________________________________________________
Isaac Mizrahi 3-Piece Satin Lapel Suit (Toddler, Little Boys, & Big Boys) ($44.98, originally $150; nordstromrack.com)
With the wedding season on the way, make sure your child has a suit ready to go for fancy occasions.
___________________________________________________
Mini Melissa Campana Crochet Mary Jane Flat (Toddler) ($22.38, originally $65; nordstromrack.com)
This jelly Mary Jane flat is selling out fast. It's available in pink, gold or black glitter and solid red.
___________________________________________________
Converse Chuck Taylor 2V Ox Sneaker (Toddler) ($27.98, originally $34.97; nordstromrack.com)
Chuck Taylors rarely go on sale, so snag this Velcro style while you can.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.