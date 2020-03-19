Get a 2019 MacBook Air at a discount now

On Wednesday, Apple announced a brand-new MacBook Air, complete with a new Magic Keyboard that includes a trackpad. Naturally, with new hardware just days away from shipping, retailers aren't wasting any time cutting prices on last year's MacBook Air.

B&H Photo Video has discounted two variations of the mid-2019 MacBook Air, with the base model now priced at $899, down from $1,099. At that price, you'll get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display, 128GB ($899, originally $1,099; bhphotovideo.com)

Another model that B&H is discounting includes an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor powering the 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Normally priced at $1,299, it's on sale right now for $999.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display, 256GB ($999, originally $1,299; bhphotovideo.com)

Both discounted models still use Apple's old keyboard technology, which has been known to suffer from dead or stuck keys. But don't let that dissuade you. Apple has a keyboard service program for a long list of MacBook models and will fix any defects, free of charge.

And if you're looking for a deal on the new MacBook Air, with increased storage and that new keyboard, Expercom is already offering a small discount, with the base model starting at $947.96 instead of $999.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (2020) ($947.96, originally $999; expercom.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.