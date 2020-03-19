(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
--President Trump says he is pushing the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track anti-viral treatments. The FDA chief says it could take some time.
--The coronavirus death toll in Italy has surpassed China. The number of deaths in Italy has reached 3,405, making Italy the world's deadliest center of the Covid-19 pandemic.
-- President Trump has announced that Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury has been released from Lebanese prison.
--The coronavirus killed three family members and hospitalized four others after a family dinner in New Jersey.
--Tulsi Gabbard ended her 2020 presidential campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
--The first day of spring brings blizzard warnings and a heavy storm that will be felt coast to coast.
--A PhD student from the University of Cambridge proved one of Charles Darwin's evolution theories, nearly 140 years after his death.
--The European Union has urged Netflix and other streaming services to stop showing video in high definition in order to prevent the internet from breaking.
--The latest eliminated contestant on the "The Masked Singer" was Swan -- and the judges were in shock when her identity was revealed.