--President Trump says he is pushing the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track anti-viral treatments . The FDA chief says it could take some time.

--The coronavirus death toll in Italy has surpassed China. The number of deaths in Italy has reached 3,405 , making Italy the world's deadliest center of the Covid-19 pandemic.

-- President Trump has announced that Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury has been released from Lebanese prison.

--The coronavirus killed three family members and hospitalized four others after a family dinner in New Jersey.

--The first day of spring brings blizzard warnings and a heavy storm that will be felt coast to coast.