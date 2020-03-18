People are being encouraged to put up Christmas lights to spread cheer while they're social distancing

(CNN) As coronavirus has infected every state in the nation and people are stuck inside their homes in an attempt to prevent it from spreading even more, things are feeling a little bleak.

So some are trying to spread a little hope and cheer instead.

People around the country are putting up their Christmas lights and encouraging others to do the same.

The idea is that twinkling, colorful lights will lift spirits during these dark times. And it doubles as a social distancing activity: people can admire the lights from the safety of their own homes or cars.

Over the weekend, Lane Grindle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted a callout on Twitter

Read More