Police departments across the nation are changing how they respond during the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect nearly every area of life, law enforcement agencies around the country are changing the ways they respond to service calls to reduce officers' contact with possible carriers of the virus.

Police officers and other law enforcement personnel come into contact with countless people in their communities on any given day. Now that this highly contagious disease is spreading across the US, their jobs carry a new risk -- both for officers themselves and for the communities they serve.

Here's what some police departments are doing to contain the spread of the virus in their precincts.

Some departments are closing their front desks

Many police departments are asking residents to report non-emergency incidents online or over the phone.