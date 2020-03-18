Harvey Weinstein assigned to a maximum security prison in upstate New York

(CNN) After a brief stay at Rikers Island, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is moving to a prison in upstate New York.

The former producer has been assigned to the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Alden, New York, an official with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told CNN.

The jail, which is just east of Buffalo, New York, houses more than 950 inmates, including Mark David Chapman, who was convicted of murdering musician John Lennon.

Weinstein is expected to stay at Wende for an undetermined period of time while authorities determine which facility meets his "security, medical, mental health and other needs," according to a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision release, obtained by CNN.

The correction department's guidelines note that prisoners with more than six years in their sentences are housed in maximum security facilities.

