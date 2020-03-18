Utah earthquake damages Mormon temple and knocks trumpet from iconic angel statue

(CNN) The 5.7-magnitude earthquake that shook Utah Wednesday morning also dislodged a symbolic part of Salt Lake City's iconic Mormon temple: the trumpet of an angel statue atop its highest spire.

The temple is the spiritual focal point for the 16 million members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"The trumpet on the Angel Moroni statue fell off, and there is minor displacement of some of the temple's smaller spire stones," said Daniel Woodruff, a spokesman for the church.

The earthquake didn't injure any workers, Woodruff said, adding that the Salt Lake Temple has been closed to the public while undergoing a seismic upgrade.

In addition to Moroni's trumpet falling off, some the temple's smaller spire stones were displaced, the church said. No other damage was reported.

