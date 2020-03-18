(CNN) When Amy Driscoll fell sick from coronavirus, her symptoms worsened within hours. Hundreds of miles away, a minister is mostly having a slight cough.

"I was so sick right away and it just felt like I couldn't do anything to make it better," the 48-year-old mother from Hudson, Nebraska, told CNN.

Last week, Driscoll was working at an insurance company when she started feeling run down. By the time she made it home, she had a fever and decided to rest.

After waking up in the middle of the night, Driscoll was struggling to catch her breath and raced to the hospital where she got confirmation that she had Covid-19.

It was a battle inside her body, she says, and nurses could only help her by giving her fluids and medicine for the pain and fever.

