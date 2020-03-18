Grieving for my mother in the age of Covid-19

David Gelles is CNN's executive producer of political and special events programming. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) For the past 10 months I had been planning my father's eulogy. I was rehearsing lines in my head, jotting down ideas when they came to me, trying to perfect it, so it would be just right for when the moment came. But in a cruel twist of events I was forced to write a eulogy for my mother with less than 24 hours' notice.

It was my dad who was dying of brain cancer, but it was my mom who was now dead. And as the country was shutting down and canceling events because of coronavirus, I was now planning a funeral.

David Gelles

I always imagined my mom's funeral would be when she was in her late 90s. After all, my grandmother lived until she was 97 -- and pretty much outlived every one of her friends. She had good genes, everyone in the family had said.

My mother was just 75, younger than some presidential candidates, and still had dozens of friends who wanted to attend her funeral. But Saturday, in the hours after she died, hours after I watched her take her last breath, I was furiously texting her friends and saying, please don't come to her funeral.

The synagogue was closed. The funeral home was closed, and we could do only a graveside service. On top of everything, my father was in failing health and social distancing was an imperative.

Read More