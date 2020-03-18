Lawyer at the center of the New Rochelle, NY, outbreak is 'on the road to full recovery'

(CNN) A lawyer who's been tied to a cluster of coronavirus cases in hard-hit New Rochelle, New York, appears to be recovering from the illness, his wife said Wednesday.

Lawrence Garbuz is awake and alert and "seems to be on the road to full recovery," his wife, Adina Lewis Garbuz, said in a Facebook post.

"I would have waited longer to share but since so many of you have been on this journey with me, my family and my community asking and waiting to hear, I felt I could not hold off any longer," Lewis Garbuz wrote.

Garbuz was among the first patients in New York City to be diagnosed with Covid-19, about two weeks ago, and his case was considered to be the first of community spread, meaning the source of the infection was not known. As of Wednesday morning, 538 of the more than 2,380 cases in New York state were in Westchester County, where Garbuz lives.

About 1,000 people were asked to self-quarantine after the first cases in New York.

