Some of Everlane's best-selling denim is just $50 this week

Deals on Everlane denim are typically fleeting, but right now, a range of best-selling jeans from the brand are marked down to just $50 for a full week.

Through March 22, score discounts on several styles for men and women, from skinny and straight to bootcut and cropped. Everlane jeans at this highly reasonable price will likely start selling out quickly in certain sizes, so shop soon if you want to ensure the denim of your choosing makes it to your closet. See below for a few of our favorite styles, or check out all the fits for men and women for yourself.

The Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny ($50, originally $68; everlane.com)

The Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny

The ultimate stretchy jeans, this skinny style features an ultra high 11-inch rise and form-flattering fit, all made from fabric with a high elasticity rate.

The Cheeky Straight Jean ($50, originally $68; everlane.com)

The Cheeky Straight Jean

These high-rise jeans are specifically designed to make your butt look great, thanks to a rear back hook seam that lifts and tightens, and flattering Happy Pockets, set higher up and closer together.

The Kick Crop Jean ($50, originally $68; everlane.com)

The Kick Crop Jean

A go-to for spring, these subtly stretchy jeans feature a slight flare at the ankle and a perfect crop to make your legs look even longer.

The Relaxed Fit Performance Jean ($50, originally $68; everlane.com)

The Relaxed Fit Performance Jean

These relaxed-fit jeans are made with organic four-way stretch cotton for maximum comfort.

The Slim Fit Performance Jean ($50, originally $68; everlane.com)

The Slim Fit Performance Jean

Opt for a slim fit with tapering through the leg for a more sophisticated fit.

The Athletic Fit Performance Jean ($50, originally $68; everlane.com)

The Athletic Fit Performance Jean

This athletic fit jean is roomier in the hip and thigh for guys that want extra give. The look is topped off with a dapper-looking tapered leg.

