Apple's new iPad Pro gets a Magic Keyboard with trackpad and zippy speeds

It's been a long two years, but Apple has finally updated the iPad Pro. The updated models (the 11-inch starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch starts at $999) feature a new A12Z processor and handle tasks briskly. But the true highlight: You can pair the updated models with a Magic Keyboard that brings backlighting and a trackpad. Yes, a trackpad for the iPad. The Magic Keyboard will ship in May ($299 for the 11-inch and $349 for the 12.9-inch). The Smart Keyboard isn't going away, though, and is a bit more affordable starting at $179 for the 11-inch model.

But enough about trackpads (for now). Both models get Face ID and an edge-to-edge, incredibly realistic Liquid Retina Display. It's also a True Tone display, so it will adjust the color temperature based on the lighting in your room. And it keeps Pro Motion which means a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. That means seamless scrolling and a really high-level of responsiveness for gaming, watching movies and editing content. Additionally, there's an anti-reflective coating on top so you can use this iPad in direct sunlight or other spaces with harsh light and you'll never have to strain to see the full picture.

Powering the iPadOS on these is an A12Z Bionic Chip, which Apple claims is faster than most Windows PCs. The A12Z Bionic Chip is an eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU and a Neural Engine. All of this works together to let you run tons of high-performance apps all at once while also taking a FaceTime call — all without skipping a beat. You can edit a full 4K video, draw your next Picasso level work with the Apple Pencil or even open up, say, 60 windows in Safari while multitasking (if you for some reason need to).

If you're all about appearances, these look the same as the previous generation from the front and sides. (In fact, the Magic Keyboard that drops in May will support the previous generation as well.) The one area of difference for the new iPad Pro line is the camera on the back. Instead of being a thin rectangle with a single lens and a flash, Apple is doubling it and adding a bit more. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch feature a 12-megapixel wide and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back. It's a similar setup to the iPhone 11. It can film video in 4K and capture some sweet shots.

Apple's new iPad Pro family gets a dual camera setup and LiDAR sensor on the back.

Apple also included a LiDAR sensor in the camera module. The Light Detection and Ranging sensor is a pro-level feature and one that developers will love, but for you, it will improve Augmented Reality experiences on the iPad by quite a bit. The LiDAR sensor itself allows the iPad to measure distances both inside and outside of objects (or people) at up to 5-meters away. It can take those measurements in a jiffy and send it to the A12Z Bionic chip for fast processing. It's setting developers up with a whole new way to design apps and create experiences. Out of the box, the Measure app made by Apple will be improved with features like calculating someone's height and a Ruler view, which will help you get more precise measurements.

Rounding out the features are five microphones that aim to capture noise-free, clean audio. They're strategically placed around the iPad so it can capture audio from any direction. Plus, playback is still coming from a four-speaker setup.

