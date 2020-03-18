(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
--President Trump is invoking a 1950 wartime law in order to expand production of medical supplies including hospital masks and other goods during the coronavirus pandemic.
--The Trump administration advocates for a stimulus package to counter damage from the pandemic. Get live updates here.
--The Trump stock rally, which at its peak a month ago was robust and seemingly unending, is gone. The Dow has erased all gains since Trump took office.
--After disappointing loses in Tuesday's Democratic primaries, Bernie Sanders says he is "assessing" his presidential campaign.
--A 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Salt Lake City knocked out power to tens of thousands and suspended work at Utah's public health lab.
--In a Twitter Live video, actor Idris Elba assured fans that he is doing well after his coronavirus diagnosis, and urged his followers not to spread a "dangerous" conspiracy theory.
--A winter storm is expected to drop snow across the country through Friday.
--Comedian Kathy Griffin shared that her mother, whom she called her best friend, died Tuesday at 99.
--A Muslim candidate for Congress in Virginia responded to a man's Islamophobic tweet by donating to his medical fund, and the two have formed an unexpected friendship.