(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

--President Trump is invoking a 1950 wartime law in order to expand production of medical supplies including hospital masks and other goods during the coronavirus pandemic.

--The Trump administration advocates for a stimulus package to counter damage from the pandemic. Get live updates here

--The Trump stock rally, which at its peak a month ago was robust and seemingly unending, is gone. The Dow has erased all gains since Trump took office.

--After disappointing loses in Tuesday's Democratic primaries, Bernie Sanders says he is "assessing" his presidential campaign

--A 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Salt Lake City knocked out power to tens of thousands and suspended work at Utah's public health lab.