This Tang Dynasty noblewoman loved playing polo so much, she was buried with her donkeys

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 10:52 AM ET, Tue March 17, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This donkey skull was recovered in a Tang Dynasty noblewoman&#39;s tomb. The researchers determined that she played donkey polo and was buried with her donkeys so that she may continue her favorite sport in the afterlife.
Photos: Ancient finds
This donkey skull was recovered in a Tang Dynasty noblewoman's tomb. The researchers determined that she played donkey polo and was buried with her donkeys so that she may continue her favorite sport in the afterlife.
Hide Caption
1 of 131
Hundreds of mammoth bones found at a site in Russia were once used by hunter-gatherers to build a massive structure 25,000 years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
Hundreds of mammoth bones found at a site in Russia were once used by hunter-gatherers to build a massive structure 25,000 years ago.
Hide Caption
2 of 131
A fossil of an ancient rudist clam called Torreites sanchezi revealed that Earth&#39;s days lasted 23.5 hours 70 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
A fossil of an ancient rudist clam called Torreites sanchezi revealed that Earth's days lasted 23.5 hours 70 million years ago.
Hide Caption
3 of 131
This is an artist&#39;s impression of dinosaurs on prehistoric mudflat in Scotland, based on varied dinosaur footprints recovered on the Isle of Skye.
Photos: Ancient finds
This is an artist's impression of dinosaurs on prehistoric mudflat in Scotland, based on varied dinosaur footprints recovered on the Isle of Skye.
Hide Caption
4 of 131
A new study suggests that ostrich eggshell beads have been used to cement relationships in Africa for more than 30,000 years.
Photos: Ancient finds
A new study suggests that ostrich eggshell beads have been used to cement relationships in Africa for more than 30,000 years.
Hide Caption
5 of 131
This rock lined the seafloor roughly 3.2 billion years ago, providing evidence that Earth may have been a &#39;waterworld&#39; in its ancient past.
Photos: Ancient finds
This rock lined the seafloor roughly 3.2 billion years ago, providing evidence that Earth may have been a 'waterworld' in its ancient past.
Hide Caption
6 of 131
These stone tools were found at the Dhaba site in India, showing that Homo sapiens survived a massive volcanic eruption 74,000 years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
These stone tools were found at the Dhaba site in India, showing that Homo sapiens survived a massive volcanic eruption 74,000 years ago.
Hide Caption
7 of 131
The remains of 48 people who were buried in a 14th century Black Death mass grave were found in England&#39;s Lincolnshire countryside.
Photos: Ancient finds
The remains of 48 people who were buried in a 14th century Black Death mass grave were found in England's Lincolnshire countryside.
Hide Caption
8 of 131
The articulated remains of a Neanderthal have been found in Shanidar Cave, representing the first discovery of its kind in 20 years.