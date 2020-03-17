MLB teams commit $30 million to support ballpark employees

(CNN) Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that all 30 major league teams have committed $1 million each to help assist thousands of ballpark employees affected by the delay in start of the baseball season.

This is the largest commitment by the four major American sports leagues to support stadium workers amidst the work stoppage.

"Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each Club has committed $1 million," said Manfred in the statement. "The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities."

Many ballpark employees across the league -- such as ushers and vendors -- are paid per hour or per game and will be unable to work with the start of the season being pushed back.

