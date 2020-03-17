Grand Central restaurateur and father of Lady Gaga to face court proceedings for more than $260,000 in unpaid restaurant rent

(CNN) The Metropolitan Transportation Authority began proceedings to resolve a long clash with restaurateur and father of Lady Gaga Joe Germanotta over unpaid rent just before the courts closed due to coronavirus, Germanotta said.

Germanotta is the owner of the Art Bird & Whiskey Bar in New York City's Grand Central Terminal. He has refused to pay more than $260,000 in rent and fees to his landlord, the MTA, because he says conditions are unclean and the presence of homeless people has increased to a level that he says has caused losses to his business.

Now in the midst of a crisis and following a 14-day notice from the end of February to pay his rent, he says the MTA is moving to get the money he owes.

"Today, mere hours before the courts are closing for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus crisis, and in the face of the city's direction to close all bars and restaurants, the MTA began a nonpayment proceeding against ArtBird," Germanotta told CNN.

Other tenants have also stopped paying, Germanotta said, but he is the only one undergoing proceedings. He said the action is retaliatory for his calling attention to the conditions.

Read More