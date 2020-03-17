This LA taco spot is selling Emergency Taco Kits, complete with 4 toilet paper rolls and 30 eggs

(CNN) The discussion began at a Monday morning meeting at 9 a.m. PT.

The team at Los Angeles restaurant Guerrilla Tacos had just found out they had to close, leaving them with a problem: What to do with the leftover food?

Co-owner Brittney Valles, chef and fellow co-owner Wes Avila, and other members of the team put their heads together. Valles wanted to do something like a batch meal -- but no Lean Cuisine vibes, she said. Something that felt fun and homey, the rest of the team agreed.

That's how they got the idea for Emergency Taco Kits : five pounds of roasted chicken, five pounds of carne asada, a pint of red salsa, a pint of green salsa, tortillas, onions, cilantro, and rice and beans.

To help alleviate customers' shopping needs amid coronavirus concerns, the restaurant also decided each kit should include emergency essentials: Tour rolls of toilet paper and 30 eggs.