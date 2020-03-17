An Atlanta firm starts a toilet paper drive-thru to give away its stock for free

By Alicia Lee, CNN

Updated 8:04 AM ET, Tue March 17, 2020

Marshall Hood, son of a Trevelino/Keller employee, throws a roll of toilet paper during the company&#39;s first Toilet Paper Toss Monday.
(CNN)With the coronavirus outbreak prompting people to panic-buy enough toilet paper to last them for years, the shelves at stores across the nation have been swiped clean.

While that's surely great news for toilet paper companies, it's also left those of us who are down to our last two rolls in a bit of a pickle.
One Atlanta-based marketing firm is hoping to alleviate some of that stress by giving away its stock of toilet paper to those in need.
The program, called the Toilet Paper Exchange, is the brainchild of Genna Keller, principal and co-founder of marketing firm Trevelino/Keller.
