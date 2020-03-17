An Atlanta firm starts a toilet paper drive-thru to give away its stock for free

(CNN) With the coronavirus outbreak prompting people to panic-buy enough toilet paper to last them for years, the shelves at stores across the nation have been swiped clean.

While that's surely great news for toilet paper companies, it's also left those of us who are down to our last two rolls in a bit of a pickle.

One Atlanta-based marketing firm is hoping to alleviate some of that stress by giving away its stock of toilet paper to those in need.

Just like the majority of companies that have told their employees to work from home, Trevelino/Keller did the same. With no employees at the office to use the bathroom, Keller knew that the 1,000 rolls of toilet paper the company had in stock could be put to better use.

Read More