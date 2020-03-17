Two siblings held a porch concert for a neighbor who is self-isolating

(CNN) The coronavirus pandemic has bought out the worst in some people: Those who refuse to participate in social distancing or travel although they are at risk of transmission.

But two children in Columbus, Ohio, show that difficult times also can bring out the best in people, too after they held an impromptu concert on their self-isolating neighbor's front porch.

When Taran Tien, 9, and his sister, Calliope, 6, heard that their neighbor Helena Schlam was self-isolating to protect herself from the coronavirus, they wanted to do something special for her.

Schlam a 78-year-old lover of classical music, insisted she did not need groceries. So, the Tien family found a different way to help.

On Monday, the two siblings, wearing a suit and a dress, took their cellos and headed to their neighbor's porch where they held a classical concert just for Schlam.

