In pictures: NFL legend Tom Brady

Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February 2021.

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL.

"I'm retiring for good," Brady, 45, said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."

Brady, who is regarded by many to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history, had announced his retirement last year before deciding to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2021, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title when the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. No other player in league history has even been to seven Super Bowls.

Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles, and then he won the Super Bowl in his first season with Tampa Bay. He was Super Bowl MVP five times, and he holds the NFL record for passing touchdowns and yards.