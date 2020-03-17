The faithful response to coronavirus: protect one another

The coronavirus is leaving empty spaces everywhere

Photos: The coronavirus is leaving empty spaces everywhere

Stacked furniture is seen inside the closed "Cafe de Flore" in Paris on March 15.

Stacked furniture is seen inside the closed "Cafe de Flore" in Paris on March 15.

The coronavirus is leaving empty spaces everywhere

Photos: The coronavirus is leaving empty spaces everywhere

Photos: The coronavirus is leaving empty spaces everywhere

The Oculus transportation hub in New York City is pictured mostly devoid of commuters and tourists on March 15.