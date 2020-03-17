The faithful response to coronavirus: protect one another
Opinion by Maggie Siddiqi and Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons
Updated 7:57 AM ET, Tue March 17, 2020
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:The coronavirus is leaving empty spaces everywhere
Police officers patrol along La Ramblas, a popular promenade in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, March 15. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a nationwide lockdown in an effort to reduce the spread of the global coronavirus.
Hide Caption
1 of 41
Photos:The coronavirus is leaving empty spaces everywhere
Stacked furniture is seen inside the closed "Cafe de Flore" in Paris on March 15.
Hide Caption
2 of 41
Photos:The coronavirus is leaving empty spaces everywhere
The Oculus transportation hub in New York City is pictured mostly devoid of commuters and tourists on March 15.