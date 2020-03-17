The faithful response to coronavirus: protect one another

The coronavirus is leaving empty spaces everywhere
A couple embrace in Barecelona's Catalunya square on Sunday, March 15.
Zef Talahun jumps rope in the empty plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Tuesday, March 17.
A woman walks through a lightly-trafficked Times Square in New York, on Monday, March 16.
The Oculus transportation hub in New York City is pictured mostly devoid of commuters and tourists on March 15.
Stacked furniture is seen inside the closed "Cafe de Flore" in Paris on March 15.
A person passes through an empty square in Bangkok, Thailand, with advertisements reflected in puddles, on March 15.
The Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, is normally surrounded by people in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. But it was nearly empty on March 6.
Pope Francis delivers his blessing to an empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on March 15.
Alianza Lima and Racing Club play a professional soccer match in an empty stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12.
Music stands are placed in front of empty audience seats at the Konzerthaus in Dortmund, Germany, on March 12. No public events will take place at the venue until at least April 15.