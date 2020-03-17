Spain's King Felipe VI renounces his inheritance from his father

(CNN)King Felipe VI of Spain has renounced his personal inheritance from his father, Juan Carlos I, amid allegations of financial impropriety.
Felipe also renounced his right to any shares, investments or financial vehicles that "may be inconsistent with the law or the standards of honesty and integrity which govern his institutional and private activities and should inform the activities of the crown," according to a statement from the royal household, released Sunday.
Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 amid a raft of scandals, and Felipe pledged to improve transparency around the royal family, as Spain grew increasingly frustrated by its cost to the public purse during a financial crisis.