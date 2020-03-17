Queen Elizabeth cancels events due to coronavirus

London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth has canceled a number of diary events scheduled over the coming weeks "as a sensible precaution" in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British monarch, 93, will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday -- one week earlier than planned, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Tuesday. She is expected to stay at Windsor Castle beyond the Easter period.

Updates to her diary have been made "for practical reasons in the current circumstances," the statement said.

Planned audiences scheduled to take place at Buckingham Palace this week will go ahead, including a meeting with UK Prime Minister.

Queen Elizabeth had previously postponed certain events due to coronavirus.

"Future audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice," the statement added.

