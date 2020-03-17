Save on TurboTax for one day only, plus score a $10 Amazon gift card

There's less than a month left to file your taxes, but for once, your procrastination may have paid off — literally. For one day only, Amazon is offering up a discount on TurboTax Deluxe + State 2019 tax software or TurboTax Deluxe, plus a $10 Amazon gift card to boot.

TurboTax Deluxe + State 2019 + Free $10 Amazon Gift Card ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com )

TurboTax Deluxe + Free $10 Amazon Gift Card ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Choose between a download or disc for Mac or PC — each is $49.99. Turbotax Deluxe + State makes federal and state tax prep easy by automatically importing financial information including W2s and mortgage information, along with past years' tax return information from TurboTax or other tax software platforms. Meanwhile, TurboTax Deluxe is ideal for those who only need help filing federal taxes.

TurboTax guides you through your tax preparation step by step, keeping you up to date with the latest tax laws and double checking your entries along the way. It searches for more than 350 tax deductions and credits, including mortgage interest, property taxes and energy efficient improvements, to help you get your maximum refund. Plus, TurboTax protects your privacy using encryption technology, so your tax data is secure during e-filing. For more insight into how TurboTax stacks up, check out our full review here.

The $10 Amazon gift card will be added to your account after purchase. Just be sure to buy soon; this deal will last until midnight. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.