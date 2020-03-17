LEGO embraces the dark side with three helmet building kits

Choose your dark side warrior! With three new "Star Wars"-themed helmet-building kits from Lego, you get your pick of a Stormtrooper, Boba Fett or a TIE Fighter Pilot — or just go with all three, if you have the time to kill.

These sets are up for preorder now from Lego at $59.99 and are set to ship on April 19.

Stormtrooper Buildable Model Helmet ($59.99; lego.com)

Boba Fett Buildable Model Helmet ($59.99; lego.com)

TIE Fighter Pilot Buildable Model Helmet ($59.99; lego.com)

With the Stormtrooper, you're getting a 647-piece helmet-building set, complete with the blacked-out visor, two nodes on the bottom for speaking and stickers to complete the look. Similarly, the Boba Fett helmet will let you pay homage to the original Mandalorian. This set is 21 centimeters tall (a little over 8 inches) and has 625 pieces. You'll be constructing each detail of the helmet, including the fold-down viewfinder that lets Boba easily track down his targets. (He is a bounty hunter, after all.)

And if you're one with the Sith and also love taking flight, the TIE Fighter Pilot might be your best bet. At the top, you'll have two Imperial Shields as the only splash of color on this all-black helmet. You even get the ventilator tubes as seen in the films. This set has the most pieces at 724.

The TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet stands 18-centimeters tall.

No matter which you choose, any of these sets is a way to have some fun and de-stress. And Legos aren't just for kids — these are rated at 18+ and represent the first round of "Star Wars" build-to-display model kits.

While you can get some play out of these (imagination is powerful, after all), we'll drop a few of our favorite more traditional Lego "Star Wars" sets below.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.