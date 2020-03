(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

--US cities are shutting down to slow the coronavirus outbreak . As San Francisco shelters in place and Miami shuts down non-essential businesses, the country enters a new phase in the pandemic.

--A 53-year-old coronavirus patient left the hospital against medical advice and refused to self-quarantine. Now, officials are surrounding his home to keep him there

--Several states have postponed their primaries due to the pandemic. Get live updates here