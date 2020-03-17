(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
--US cities are shutting down to slow the coronavirus outbreak. As San Francisco shelters in place and Miami shuts down non-essential businesses, the country enters a new phase in the pandemic.
--The Trump administration is working to send checks to Americans within the next two weeks to curb the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
--A 53-year-old coronavirus patient left the hospital against medical advice and refused to self-quarantine. Now, officials are surrounding his home to keep him there.
--Several states have postponed their primaries due to the pandemic. Get live updates here.
--Former Vice President Joe Biden is receiving Secret Service protection on the campaign trail.
--Tom Brady has announced that after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl championships, he will not be re-signing with the New England Patriots. No details on what he will do next, as he becomes a free agent on Wednesday.
--This pre-med student started a group of 'shopping angels' to help the elderly get their groceries during the coronavirus outbreak.
--Jared Leto was on a silent retreat for 12 days and completely missed the coronavirus news.
--Chrissy Teigen trolled husband John Legend after he tweeted his plan to stream a live home concert for his fans.