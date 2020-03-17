Sao Paulo (CNN) Brazil confirmed its first coronavirus-related death on Tuesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro continued to deride efforts to mitigate the outbreak as "hysteria."

A 62-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus, died on Monday four days after being admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo, officials said. The man, who suffered from hypertension and diabetes, caught the virus domestically, they said, suggesting community transmission of the virus in the South American nation.

After announcing its first case on February 26, infection numbers have risen to 291. The figure is expected to multiply in the coming days, but Brazilians continue to get mixed messages from the top.

In an interview on Sunday with CNN affiliate CNN Brasil, Bolsonaro called preventive measures, such as banning mass events, "hysteria," and said that the economy came first. "When you ban football and other things, you fall into hysteria. Banning this and that isn't going to contain the spread," he said.

