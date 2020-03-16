Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island close due to coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) The National Park Service on Monday temporarily suspended operations at the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The health and safety of people working at and entering Liberty and Ellis Islands is our number one priority," the NPS said in a statement. "The park is working with the NPS Office of Public Health, US Public Health Service, and state and local authorities to closely monitor the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)."

New York City announced Monday that all schools would close until at least April 20 and that restaurants must move to takeout and delivery only.

