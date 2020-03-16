Slain Missouri officer hailed as a hero for rushing to stop gunman in Springfield

(CNN) A Springfield, Missouri, policeman was killed trying to stop a shooting spree that left three others dead, police said Monday.

Two others, including another officer, were wounded, Springfield police Chief Paul Williams said. It appears the gunman killed himself, he said.

The incident began about 11:24 p.m. Sunday with several shooting calls, the chief said, the first coming in the southern portion of the city. Officers were dispatched to a busy intersection populated by a chain pharmacy and strip malls.

As the officers were en route, more 911 calls arrived: the first regarding a shooting a couple miles north up US Highway 65, then another a little farther north, Williams told reporters.

About 20 minutes after the first call, a 911 caller reported that someone had crashed a vehicle near a Kum & Go gas station on the east side of the city, about 4 miles north of the incident spurring the original call, he said.

