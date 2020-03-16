The May SAT exam has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns by the College Board

(CNN) The SAT is canceled -- for now.

The College Board, the organization behind the college placement exam, announced on Monday that it would no longer administer the test in May amid coronavirus concerns.

March makeup exams are being canceled as well, and a new date has not yet been set for additional SAT testing opportunities.

"The College Board will remain focused on student safety and ensuring all students have the tools they need to work, and opportunities to receive the credit they have earned, during this challenging time," it said in its statement.

The news comes as schools nationwide have temporarily shut down over coronavirus concerns. Many colleges and universities have also moved to remote instruction

