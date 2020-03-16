Students navigate uncharted territory as pandemic forces education online

(CNN)Students across the country are making the transition to an online format to finish out the school year. It may seem like a mini vacation to some but for others, their workload just got a bit harder.
Several universities and public and private schools decided to close their campuses to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
While students are preparing or going through the shift in learning environments, they're sharing their experiences on TikTok, the popular short video social media app.
Here's a look at what a few of their academic lives look like right now:
'I didn't pay all this tuition money to sit on my floor'
Syera Plitt is a freshman at the University of Southern California and a dance major at the Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. She's been taking online courses for the past three days.
"Normally I'm in the studios almost all day being physically active," she told CNN. "I alternate daily between about three hours of rehearsals on some days or improvisation and conditioning classes on other days."
The campus officially put students on Zoom, an online video conference service.
"It has made all of my classes less active," she said. "My classmates and I are confined to limited amounts of space (dorms, hallways, outdoors, etc.) where we can't physically do what we normally do. We meet with our professors online for modified classes."
Plitt is concerned this will affect her grades and performances that were scheduled for April.
"My major requires my classmates and I to congregate," she said. "We kind of have to be together to rehearse, learn and perform with each other. If we don't get our allotted rehearsal time we won't be ready to perform, and there is a good chance my performances will either be canceled or postponed."
Plitt said she feels bad for seniors whose projects are required to be finished and performed in order for them to graduate.
"Our performances are graded, our finals are active, so I'm not sure what they (the university) will do to combat that." she said. "It's also money wasting. This is more of a university issue, but I didn't pay all this tuition money to sit on my floor and barely move. But at this point it's out of our hands."
Film students halt production
Camryn Brescia is a film student at New York University and made a TikTok of her professor giving her online class a song break in between lessons.
The song break video came out of a general education class that's su