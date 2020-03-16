Students navigate uncharted territory as pandemic forces education online

(CNN) Students across the country are making the transition to an online format to finish out the school year. It may seem like a mini vacation to some but for others, their workload just got a bit harder.

Several universities and public and private schools decided to close their campuses to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

While students are preparing or going through the shift in learning environments, they're sharing their experiences on TikTok, the popular short video social media app.

Here's a look at what a few of their academic lives look like right now:

'I didn't pay all this tuition money to sit on my floor'

Read More