Cities move to lower inmate populations as coronavirus fears grow

(CNN) More than 200 inmates have been released from Cuyahoga County Jail in Ohio since Friday due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Judges at Cleveland's Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court began holding expedited hearings to lower the number of inmates held at the county jail on Friday, the court told CNN.

The low-level, nonviolent inmates have been released -- either by being placed on probation or by having their bond reduced to a manageable level -- or sentenced to the Ohio Department of Corrections prison.

The measures are designed to lower the jail's population in the case of a coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

"We are trying to make as much room as possible, so when this virus hits our jail, the jail can deal with these people, quarantine them and deal with it instead of letting them sit there and infect the whole entire jail," Brendan Sheehan, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, told CNN.

