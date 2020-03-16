Cities move to lower inmate populations as coronavirus fears grow

(CNN)More than 200 inmates have been released from Cuyahoga County Jail in Ohio since Friday due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
Judges at Cleveland's Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court began holding expedited hearings to lower the number of inmates held at the county jail on Friday, the court told CNN.
The low-level, nonviolent inmates have been released -- either by being placed on probation or by having their bond reduced to a manageable level -- or sentenced to the Ohio Department of Corrections prison.
The measures are designed to lower the jail's population in the case of a coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
"We are trying to make as much room as possible, so when this virus hits our jail, the jail can deal with these people, quarantine them and deal with it instead of letting them sit there and infect the whole entire jail," Brendan Sheehan, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, told CNN.
No inmate or staff member at Cuyahoga County jail has tested positive for the coronavirus.
There were 1,970 total inmates held at Cuyahoga County Jail last week, and that number has dropped to 1,740 as of Monday afternoon.
County officials and the court's 34 judges agreed last week to postpone all new jury trials for at least a month, unless a defendant chooses not to waive their right to a speedy trial, Sheehan said. All pre-trial hearings are to be held by phone.
After last week's meeting, judges reviewed their dockets to find low-level, nonviolent offenders, particularly those whose age or health would make them vulnerable in a potential Covid-19 outbreak at the county jail.
"We're protecting the public and the safety of the inmates," Sheehan