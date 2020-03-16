(CNN) On any other Sunday, Coaches Bar and Grill in Columbus, Ohio, would be rumbling with customers. But this Sunday, the staff of the popular sports bar gathered around the TV, standing aghast as Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to close to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As thoughts of "How will I make next month's rent?" or "How will I provide for my family?" ruminated in the minds of the waitstaff, they served a customer who would be one of their last for the foreseeable future.

After ordering a beer and some food, the customer's check came out to be just under $30. But after he left, the spirits of owner Patrick "Benny" Leonard and his staff were uplifted immediately after seeing the tip he had left.

The amount? A whopping $2,500.

"Please split this tab equally between Tara, Nicky, Jim, Liz and Arrun," the check read.

